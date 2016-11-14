Sun Star Picks Nov. 15-21

Tuesday, November 15

We have one month to go before the end of the semester. Which makes this the perfect time to sit at home with some tea or hot chocolate, get some studying in and then laze around the rest of the day playing video games, listening to music or reading books before the final madness really starts to hit. We’re almost there! – Ben Ellis / Web Editor

Wednesday, November 16

Running Club North is holding their Fahrenheit Be Darned Winter Training Run today from 5-7 p.m. in the Patty Gym Lobby. I won’t be there, though; I’ll probably be in my office trying to make sure I survive this semester. Alternately, I may be doing the same thing in The Pub, but as we already have one Pub entry this week I can’t suggest it or tell you that beer is frequently cheaper there on Wednesdays. – Spencer Tordoff / Editor-in-Chief

Thursday, November 17

You know what is actually very nice? Yoga. Given that my usual idea of a fun evening is hunched over a controller and swearing at my TV while playing Overwatch, after taking a yoga class this semester I was pleasantly surprised to find out I like yoga. A lot. The downtown coffee house Venue is hosting a ‘Yoga after hours’ event at 6 p.m. Tickets can be purchased online for $25, which includes food, drinks and the Yoga session, which seems like a pretty good deal. However if you want to get your Yoga on without coughing up the dough, there’s also a ‘Yoga Flow’ class at the SRC at 6:30 p.m, which is available for students taking over 9 credits who paid the $75 SRC fee. There probably won’t be fancy coffee there though. –Molly Putman / Layout Editor

Friday, November 18

The Pub and Alphi Phi Omega are hosting a karaoke canned food drive this evening. For two cans of food you can bump your name to the top of the karaoke list or make your friends sing a song of your choice so grab a friend and plenty of canned food for a good time at The Pub. – Erin Granger / Staff Writer

Saturday, November 19

If you play an instrument or a or interested in music check out the Just About Music (J.A.M.) club. They collaborate and play music on Saturdays from 4 – 6 p.m. at the Honors House. It would be a great opportunity to practice, create or just explore music with other students around campus. – Josh Hartman / Staff Writer

Sunday, November 20

I’ll be leaving for a brief Thanksgiving vacation, but I’ll do my best to ensure that I’m not totally checked out for our weekly freelancer meeting. Swing by if you’re interested in an assignment with a little less pressure—after our issue on the 22nd, our next one won’t print until December. – Spencer Tordoff / Editor-in-Chief

Monday, November 21

My brothers are visiting, so I’m likely spending my day dividing time between school work and family. But hey, it’s the holiday season. Which means it’s also football season. They’re screening Monday Night Football in Arctic Java, Texans vs Raiders, if you’re a fan or, perhaps, if you’re like me and it’s just a tradition you feel particularly fond of during the holidays.–Kyrie Long / Copy Editor