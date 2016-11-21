Sun Star Picks, Nov. 22-28

Tuesday, November 22

It’s a short week, I have at least two final assignments due today and my boss is some sort of maniac who wants me to play the recently released “Pokemon Sun and Moon.” Given my work load, buying a video game is a terrible idea… or maybe the best one. If you’re not busy trying to shed some pre-Thanksgiving weight at DRAW’s Spinning Class from 5:30-6:30 p.m., it might be ok to give into temptation once in awhile. That’s what the holidays are for right? –Kyrie Long / Copy Editor

Wednesday, November 23

One more day before your four-day weekend! I know it’s difficult with relaxation and good food so close, but unfortunately it’s important to go to class today. So go out there, get it done and then enjoy your well-deserved rest. – Ben Ellis / Web Editor

Thursday, November 24

IT’S TURKEY DAY!! As we draw nearer to the end of the semester, deadlines seem to come up faster and be bigger than ever. Take today off, relax. Today you should spend time with loved ones. If you’re far away from family/home, grab close friends and spend time with them. Be thankful for the people in your life that make you feel loved. Also, make sure you wear pants with an elastic waistline, you have a robust day filled with almost an unmeasurable amount of eating.– Sarah Manriquez / Photo Editor

Friday, November 25

Today is Black Friday. You know what that means, time to finish giving thanks for what you have and rush to your nearest box store to feverishly fight your fellow Fairbanksans for that new flatscreen that’s on sale. My advice? Stay the heck away from all stores and eat leftover Thanksgiving pie with your family. Those sales will still be there online on ‘Cyber Monday,’ or whatever the kids call it. –Molly Putman / Layout Editor

Saturday, November 26

We all know yesterday was Black Friday. Hopefully none of you were trampled by panicked mom’s trying to score the last X-box for little Timmy who can’t live without it. Today, however, is what us locals like to refer to as Small Business Saturday. Local businesses will be featuring sales and Black Friday-like deals without all the chaos and fearing for you life. Grab of cup of coffee and a friend, and hit up your favorite local businesses to get some early Christmas shopping out of the way or find something great for yourself. – Erin Granger / Staff Writer

Sunday, November 27

Event-wise this Sunday seems like it’s going to be pretty quiet, so good way to end your Thanksgiving weekend might be to watch a fun animated movie with your friends and family. One good option would be the Disney movie “Moana” for which there are several showtimes for the at the Regal theater. – Josh Hartman / Staff Writer

Monday, November 28

The Art Department is hosting their Fall 2016 show of student work in their gallery near the Great Hall. The reception, which usually has free food, runs from 5-7 p.m. Typically there’s no power in the ‘verse that can keep me from free food, but in this case I’ll be indisposed; by Monday I should be nursing a hangover, working on some classwork and packing for my flight back to Fairbanks. – Spencer Tordoff / Editor-in-Chief