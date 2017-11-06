Sun Star Picks, Nov. 7-13

Tuesday, November 7

Do you like chili like I do? Well today you can eat chili to your heart’s content from noon – 2 p.m. In the wood center for the Chili Cook-off. For $1 per tasting or $10 to taste all 12 chilis. You can find info on the “Chili Cook-off” event on Facebook, if you want to enter your own chili as well, space is limited to 12 teams/chilis. – Cheyenne Corty / Layout Editor

Wednesday, November 8

Starting at 5 p.m., the SRC Middle Court will be having a pickup floorball match. So come on down and work off some energy in the middle of the week with some nice, friendly floorball. – Ben Ellis / Web Editor

Thursday, November 9

The SRC fitness studio is holding a TRX training course from 5:30-6:30 p.m. today. I’m personally, tragically out of shape and could probably use some exercise. If you’re also looking for an intense way to break out of the monotony of your winter slump, this might be a cool class to check out. – Kyrie Long / Editor in Chief

Friday, November 10

From Goku to Gandalf, coming this Friday and Saturday, PopCon 7 will be host to everything pop culture. At the Wood Center, casual gamers and obsessive otakus alike will be enjoying from a number of events including a gaming tournament and a cosplaying contest. If you just want to hang out, you can visit the local vendors and artists as well. So what are you wait for? Fly you fools! – Alex Frania / Photo Editor

Saturday, November 11

Have you got a Magic: The Gathering deck burning a hole in your closet, but no place to use it? Well the Comic Shop is having a Commander Tournament starting at 1 p.m. The entry fee is $20, and the tournament as a whole will go until 9 p.m. – Ben Ellis / Web Editor

Sunday, November 12

I keep promising myself I’m done recommending people go to the movies, but I can’t help it: I love cinema and I frequently find myself looking for any excuse to browse through movie showtimes. For example, this year is the 75th anniversary of “Casablanca” and Regal Cinemas is hosting a special screening tonight at 7 p.m. If you’ve been looking to sweep someone off their feet, there’s nothing quite like 1940s romance. – Kyrie Long / Editor-in-Chief

Monday, November 13

Join the American Association of University Women and the League of Women Voters of Tanana Valley at the Noel Wien Library for an interactive presentation to learn about the experiences of Peace Corps volunteer Marilyn Russell, and Joy Morrison as a dissertation researcher in Burkina Faso, West Africa. They focused on strengthening rights of Burkinabé women and on family, health, and gender equality issues. Doors open at 6 p.m. – Matt Mertes / Staff Reporter