Sun Star Picks, Nov. 8-14

Tuesday, November 8

It’s election day. For God’s sake, go vote! After you’ve participated in this thing we call democracy, head to The Pub for Pub trivia, grab yourself a brew and celebrate the fact that this ridiculous election season is finally over… – Erin Granger / Staff Writer

Wednesday, November 9

The election is finally over (hopefully). That means there’s about two to three months of waiting for the other shoe to drop, depending on your political orientation, but in the meantime, take a deep breath. At least we don’t have to hear constant bickering, shouting and screaming for a little while. – Spencer Tordoff / Editor-in-Chief

Thursday, November 10

Its almost Friday hang in there! Tonight would be a great night to relax and enjoy yourself. Check out Tanya Tagaq in concert with Nanook of the North at Hering Auditorium at 7:30 p.m. Tanya Tagaq is a celebrated Inuit throat singer, Polaris Music Prize winner and two-time Juno Award nominee. It will be a great show, so don’t miss out. – Sarah Manriquez / Photo Editor

Friday, November 11

Didn’t get a chance to show off your costume for Halloween? Or maybe you just want to beat your friends at a video game tournament or see local artists and their work. Either way, come on down to the Wood Center any time today and experience UAF’s sixth PopCon. – Ben Ellis / Web Editor

Saturday, November 12

“Saints Row 3” and “Saints Row 4” are basically my favorite games ever, because no other series allows me to gun down aliens in the dead of night while wearing nothing but some thigh high heeled boots and some sweet sunglasses. Also while being the president. Why is this relevant? Zach Lowery, the lead animator of “Saints Row 3” and “Saints Row 4” will be the keynote speaker at this year’s pop con! He will be giving a talk in the Wood Center Ballroom from 5:45 – 6:45 p.m. about aspects of working in the video game industry that everyone needs to know, but nobody tells you. –Molly Putman / Layout Editor

Sunday, November 13

Did you know that today is World Kindness Day? I know some of us are still going to be reeling from the results of the election this week, no matter which candidate said results favor. So today, I beg you, be kind to those around you. It’s been a stressful year, but break is coming up and we’ve all made this far. I bet there’s some people in your life to thank for their kindness to you along the way because there certainly are for me. –Kyrie Long / Copy Editor

Monday, November 14

Check out the Biomedical and One Health Seminar from 3 – 4 p.m. in the Murie Auditorium, to learn more about veterinary medicine from professor Vaughn Seed. These seminars are full of cool stuff about the fields of biology, health and veterinary science. – Josh Hartman / Staff Writer