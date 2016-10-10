Sun Star Picks, Oct 11th – 17th

Tuesday, October 11

“Ask an Anrchaeaologist” is from noon – 4 p.m. today at the University of Alaska Museum of the North. I’m not very good at science, but when people can explain it to me in a language that sounds a little bit more like common English, I find it very interesting. If you’re like me and like science, but have trouble understanding some of your core classes, this might be the event to attend and ask some questions about archeology. And hey if it turns out not to be your thing, there’s always a cafe in the museum. – Kyrie Long / Copy Editor

Wednesday, October 12

I don’t know about you, but I have a midterm on Thursday that is getting me really spooked. This Wednesday you should really definitely study for any midterms if you have. As per usual there are “Hump Day Specials” on certain drinks at The Pub, so that would be an excellent place to hang out and get caught up on your studies. I’ll be the ball of anxiety in the corner booth barely holding it together. – Molly Putman / Layout Editor

Thursday, October 13



Stay informed this election cycle by attending the Alaska State Senate Seat B Debate on Oct. 13 from 6 – 8 p.m. in the Schaible Auditorium. The debate is between John Coghill Jr. (R) and Luke Hopkins (D). Before and after the debate refreshments will be provided by ASUAF and the Office of Government Relations.– Josh Hartman / Staff Writer

Friday, October 14

You can head to the Carlson Center Friday evening, Oct. 14 to cheer on the Nanook men’s hockey team as they play against Canisius College. UAF students get in free with their Polar Express ID. Puck drops at 7:07 p.m. but get there early for good seats. – Erin Granger / Staff Writer

Saturday, October 15

The election season has both my blood pressure and my bile on the rise. So, I don’t know about you, but I’m going to seize this Saturday to try and chill out a bit. With that in mind, one might check out Steve Brown & The Bailers who are playing at The Pub at 8 p.m. Chill acoustic folk vibes and beer are a good prescription for electoral and midterm nerves in my experience. Admission is $5 for students, which isn’t too bad. – Spencer Tordoff / Editor-in-Chief

Sunday, October 16

It’s the weekend premier of Fairbanks Light Opera Theater after dark “Lizzie.” The musical takes place at the Dance Theatre Fairbanks and starts at 4 p.m. It takes place one summer morning in 1892, in New England where a prominent businessman and his wife were brutally axed to death in their home. Their daughter, Lizzie Borden is the prime suspect. The show is not recommended for children. Seating is limited and tickets are $20. – Sarah Manriquez / Photo Editor

Monday, October 17

Come down to The Pub at 8:30 p.m. for Open Mic night. Whether you want to perform or just want to spectate, it’s a great way to start off your week with music, poetry and a few laughs. – Ben Ellis / Web Editor