Sun Star Picks, Oct. 17-23

Tuesday, October 17

You guys loving the extended Fall that we’re getting this year? How about celebrating it by attending Falling for Fall at the Two Street Gallery in downtown anytime between 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. The gallery will host art of all the great autumn themes that you’ve come to know and love. – Alex Frania / Photo Editor

Wednesday, October 18

Halloween is coming up fast, and there isn’t a whole lot of time left to get ready for it. So if you’ve got a costume you’ve been considering all year, now’s a good chance to get on making it before it’s too late! Start getting materials for anything you want to make, and order anything you don’t want to have to make, so you can be the spookiest ghoul or werewolf when Oct. 31 rolls around. – Ben Ellis / Web Editor

Thursday, October 19

Have a wide and varied set of random facts, and a burning desire to use this forbidden knowledge for good? Come down to the Event Center and Lounge and sign up for Trivia Night! Starting at 6 p.m., teams of eight will compete in a variety of categories including history, science, movie titles, theme songs, and more. Each team will choose a local non-profit and, should they win, that non-profit will get a donation! – Ben Ellis / Web Editor

Friday, October 20

I love Sherlock Holmes because of my dad. It was kind of our thing: we stayed up late to watch Basil Rathbone, had collections of the stories on our bookshelves, and my great aunt recently sent my dad two, giant annotated copies of the entire series for his birthday. So when I saw the Fairbanks Drama Association was putting on the show “Baskerville – A Sherlock Holmes Mystery” at 7:30 p.m., I was ecstatic. If you like a good mystery, you’re in luck, because tickets for students with an ID are $20. – Kyrie Long / Editor-in-Chief

Saturday, October 21

What’s a Seawolf?! The Nanooks are playing the Seawolves this Saturday at 7:07 p.m. at the Carlson center. Go show some support for our hockey team. – Cheyenne Corty / Layout Editor

Sunday, October 22

Join country music singer Aaron Tippin in celebrating his 25th year as a recording artist in the industry. The concert will be held at the Carlson Center, tickets are available through Ticketmaster and doors open at 7 p.m. – Matt Mertes / Staff Reporter

Monday, October 23

When I get really stressed out, I go to the Museum of the North. When you’re a student, there’s no charge for walking through the exhibits (although I basically pay for admission through frequent coffee consumption anyhow). Personally, I like browsing the photography in the Rose Berry Alaska Art Gallery, but if that isn’t your cup of tea they have everything from entomology to mammoth tusks. – Kyrie Long / Editor-in-Chief