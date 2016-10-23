Sun Star Picks, Oct. 18-24

Tuesday, October 18

After a long week of midterms, I like to curl up in my favorite chair with my dog next to me, and read something that isn’t a textbook. For those who feel the same way, the Leadership Book Club from 5 – 6:30pm offers an excellent chance to do so with “Tuesdays with Morrie.” If you’re interested, be sure to RSVP with the LIVE office in advance to get a free copy of the book. – Ben Ellis / Web Editor

Wednesday, October 19

Before my rommate dropped accounting as one of her degrees, I jokingly had her listed in my contacts as “The Accountant.” So you can imagine how amused I was when the super tense thriller “The Accountant” released last Friday. I’m personally such a sucker for crime thrillers that I gladly handed over portions of my paychecks to the theatre every time they come out. I suggest you take a midweek break and catch a movie tonight, because let’s be honest, who doesn’t need it at this point? “The Accountant” is showing at 6:40 p.m. at Regal Cinemas, so just head down Airport Way and have a nice night. –Kyrie Long / Copy Editor

Thursday, October 20



I’m missing my wallet and now only have $5 I found last night in a parking lot and no ID to my name. If you’re the one who has it now would be an EXCELLENT day to turn it into the UAF Police! You can take $100 out of it for turning it in and I’ll look the other way. Please. I only have 1 roll of toilet paper left and I need to buy more. The wallet is a blue trifold and has cards with my name and picture on them. Also there is a photo of my very handsome boyfriend. I want it back. Don’t try using the cards I cancelled them.– Molly Putman / Layout Editor

Friday, October 21

Learn about one of the many interesting fields of Physics from a scientist here at UAF during the Physics Journal Club meetings, which are at 3:45 p.m. in the Globe Room of the Elvey Building. The Physics Journal Club does lectures every Friday so there’s lots of opportunities to learn about cool science every week. – Josh Hartman / Staff Writer

Saturday, October 22

Saturday night is the perfect night to relax and hang out with friends before Sunday homework hibernation sets in. What better place to relax than at the Pub listening to awesome music? Local band, Harm, is playing at The Pub at 9 p.m. Great music, chill vibes, delicious beer and one last hurrah before starting another week. Must be 21+, sorry. – Erin Granger / Staff Writer

Sunday, October 23

My copy editor has threatened me with bodily harm if I encourage you to attend our weekly freelancer meeting at 1 p.m. in Constitution Hall. So, instead, I’ll suggest the thing that I might be doing if I weren’t attending the meeting. The Comic Shop is hosting a Free Game Day tournament for players of Magic: the Gathering between 2 – 7 p.m. Bring your standard deck; entry is free and you could win cards! – Spencer Tordoff / Editor-in-Chief

Monday, October 24

Its open mic night at the pub! Do you play a musical instrument, or is there a song you want to write or poetry you want to slam? They take it all at open mic night! Its from 8:30-11 p.m., head over to grab a beer and support your peers. – Sarah Manriquez / Photo Editor