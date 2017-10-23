Sun Star Picks, Oct. 24-30

Tuesday, October 24

The Fairbanks Summer Arts Festival’s annual meeting will be at Silver Gulch Bottleing and Brewing at 7 p.m. Admission is free and open to the public. Complimentary appetizers will be served and people will have a chance to meet the new Executive Director James Menaker. – Matt Mertes / Staff Reporter

Wednesday, October 25

There’s going to be Costume Open Mic at Wood Center today starting at 7 p.m. In celebration of the spookiest month of the year. If you’ve always wanted to serenade someone to the tune of “Monster Mash” I can’t think of a better venue or opportunity. – Kyrie Long / Editor-in-Chief

Thursday, October 26

If you have any gently used comic books that aren’t getting used, you can turn them in any time between Monday, Oct. 23 – Friday, Nov. 10. The donated comics will go to a good cause at the Teen Center at the Fairbanks Boys and Girls Club.You can turn in your comics at the Wood Center front desk, the Pub, in the MBS Lobby, or at the SLI office. – Ben Ellis / Web Editor

Friday, October 27

Are you curious about the majors that are offered at this university? Or are you bored with your current major, or perhaps unsure of what to even declare as your major? Well you’re in luck, today the UAF Academic Advising Center is hosting “Major Mania” in the wood center from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. You can take a look and explore the possibilities! – Cheyenne Corty / Layout Editor

Saturday, October 28

Who doesn’t love a good old mystery? Join the world’s most renown detective, Sherlock Holmes, on a funny twist on one of his classic adventures, The Hound of the Baskervilles. Over at the Hap Ryder Riverfront Theatre at 7:30 p.m. see Holmes and Watson try to find the killer behind a mysterious family curse. – Alex Frania / Photo Editor

Sunday, October 29

Happy Halloweekend folks. We’re almost to the big day itself, so if you haven’t gotten your plastic fangs or hockey mask now would be the time to swing by Value Village for some bargain costume pieces. If you, like me, have been preparing for this Halloween since last Halloween, you might be more inclined to spend the weekend relaxing by tuning in to KSUA at 91.5 and the sweet sound of college radio. – Kyrie Long / Editor-in-Chief

Monday, October 30

Looking forward to Halloween, and want to get some French practice in at the same time? The UAF French Club is putting on a Halloween Party starting at 7 p.m. It’s a potluck, so make sure to bring something for it, and you are encouraged to wear a costume! – Ben Ellis / Web Editor