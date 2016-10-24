Sun Star Picks, Oct. 25-31

Tuesday, October 25

The Sun Star is hot off the press today, so after you routinely pick up the paper today make sure to pencil in Pub Trivia into your schedule later this evening. It’s happening from 8:30 p.m. – 11p.m. Grab a hard cider, some friends and make a killing will your group at trivia. – Sarah Manriquez / Photo Editor

Wednesday, October 26

It’s that time of year again, when skeletons get spooky scary and monsters start partying. And the best way to celebrate Halloween any year is to get some friends together and watch some horror movies together! “The Nightmare on Elm Street” series is a particularly funny horror series, and of course, “Army of Darkness” is always a good choice. – Ben Ellis / Web Editor

Thursday, October 27



I’ll be preparing for my roommates birthday and the aftermath of how she’ll respond to one of my gifts. In case I’m not alive to compile these picks anymore once B-Day hits tomorrow, you should attend the Fairbanks Ghost Tour they’re advertising on campus in my honor. Can’t find too many details on this, other than that they are to be determined, but ghosts are your friendly undead neighbors. Who knows, their might be a ghost next to you right now. –Kyrie Long / Copy Editor

Friday, October 28

Pub Halloween! Get your spook disco on and check out ‘Disco’s Undead’ by the band Shagg at 9 p.m. I know we mention The Pub often but honestly this should be a radder than normal Pub outing. Also, for those of you who were desperately wondering: do not fear, I found my wallet! With the cash in it and everything! My faith in humanity is restored. –Molly Putman / Layout Editor

Saturday, October 29

Learn about computer science and how to protect yourself computer-wise at the Cyber Security Club on Saturday in Chapman 103 from 1 – 3 p.m. They are welcome to people of all skills as long as they are interested.– Josh Hartman / Staff Writer

Sunday, October 30

Chancellor Dana Thomas will be hosting a student forum at 7 p.m. in the Hess Rec center. If you have any questions or concerns about the university this is a great time to come and talk to the chancellor directly. Plus there will be pizza! – Erin Granger / Staff Writer

Monday, October 31

I’ll admit to being a Halloween ‘Scrooge’ of sorts; I don’t think I’ve worn a costume since 2007 at the latest. Really, the night is for the kids, as far as I’m concerned. So, if you live on campus, consider signing up with your RA to give out candy for visiting youngsters. You’ll be brightening the night of sugar-addled youths, and can enjoy a quiet night in as well — costumes optional. – Spencer Tordoff / Editor-in-Chief