Sun Star Picks, Oct. 31 – Nov. 6

Tuesday, October 31

Happy Halloween! I hope you’re ready for a terrifying day as college student. Or, you know, as whatever you’re dressed up as for the holiday. Personally, I don’t think there’s a better way to spend the day than celebration than with friends. If you’re over 21, you can grab a pal and head on down to The Pub anywhere from 4:30 – 11:15 p.m. for some of their amazing nachos and check out some of their new menu items while you’re there. – Kyrie Long / Editor-in-Chief

Wednesday, November 1

It’s the day after Halloween, and you know what that means. Oh so very much candy on sale. Fred Meyer’s should have plenty, and the Blue Line bus that runs on campus stops there. You can hop onboard every 30 – 45 minutes from 6:30 a.m. – 8:45 p.m. – Ben Ellis / Web Editor

Thursday, November 2

If you’re like me, you’re gearing up for finals. Working on papers is pretty tough, so why not visit the writing center on the 8th floor of Gruening for help with papers and other written assignments. – Cheyenne Corty / Layout Editor

Friday, November 3

From 6 – 7 p.m. you can come to the Blue Loon for their annual Dead Writers event, hosted by UAF’s English Department. The readings feature UAF students as well as professors and community members performing as their favorite deceased writer. The best performer wins a prize! This is a 21 and over event, tickets are $12 in advance and $15 at the door. – Alex Frania / Photo Editor

Saturday, November 4

It’s the first weekend of November which means that today is probably your first free day to participate in NaNoWriMo! For folks who aren’t aware, November is National Novel Writing Month when aspiring authors are encouraged to finish a 50,000 word novel by midnight on November 30. There’s a website where you can sign up and track your novel’s progress throughout the month. I haven’t tried to participate in some years, but I’m feeling inspired lately and I’d let anyone interested know that it’s a fun exercise in creativity. – Kyrie Long / Editor-in-Chief

Sunday, November 5

The Fairbanks Symphony Orchestra is presenting Youngho Kim, pianist, in the Davis Concert Hall at 4 p.m. Tickets are available online, so if you’re interested in the performance remember, there’s a student discount to remember. – Cheyenne Corty / Layout Editor

Monday, November 6

For college students interested in a career in the Health Care Industry, there’s career fair from 3 – 5 p.m. Come to the Health Care Career Fair taking place in the Fairbanks Memorial Hospital. The fair will be filled with interactive presentations such as CPR simulations as well as informative booths hosted by the different departments within the Hospital that will cover a multitude of varying careers and aspects within the health care field. – Alex Frania / Photo Editor