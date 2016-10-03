Sun Star Picks Oct. 4 – 10

Tuesday, October 4

What’s great? Pets are great. Pets are the best. Your dog is the best. My cat (she is fat and soft and her name is Jazz) is the best. Every single pet is the best and that is a true fact. However, if you want to raise your pet from an A+ pet to an A++ pet, the Southern Lights Chapel in Fort Waintright is recognizing The Feast of Saint Francis by blessing pets. Bring your doggo between 1 – 2 p.m. or 7 – 8 p.m. and get them #blessed.– Molly Putman / Layout Editor

Wednesday, October 5

You can watch the US Fish and Wildlife’ and the Tanana Valley Watershed Association’s short film “Voices of the Chena,” about how the Chena River is the heart of the community and home to king salmon. There will also be a discussion afterward. Check it out at Room 401 of the Akasofu Building from noon to 1 p.m.– Josh Hartman / Staff Writer

Thursday, October 6



Head to the Patty at 7 p.m. to watch our Nanook volleyball team take on Concordia University on our home court. Students get in free with Polar Express ID. Point ‘Nooks! – Erin Granger / Staff Writer

Friday, October 7

Contrary to popular opinion, UAF is not just a college of petroleum engineering, wildlife management and geophysics. Though they’re increasingly glomming together for their own survival, our school continues to have a diverse and vibrant selection of liberal arts departments. But don’t take my word for it! The yearly We Are CLA open house is a fine opportunity to see (and speak to) real liberal arts professors and students up close. Current or future CLA students who participate can enter a drawing for a $500 scholarship, as well, which isn’t too shabby. You can find the open house in the Fine Arts Complex Great Hall from 3 – 5:30 p.m. –Spencer Tordoff / Editor-in-Chief

Saturday, October 8

It’s starting to get chilly and will only continue to get considerably colder. Now, is a great time to look in our closets and make sure we have winter gear that will keep us warm. UAF Winter Warm-Up is happening= in the Moore-Bartlett-Skarland Rec Center and will be an awesome opportunity to get winter stuff on a students budget as in FREE. That is FREE winter stuff!! If you have stuff you want to get rid of donations will be accepted from 9 a.m.- 11 a.m. and students can pick up FREE stuff from 11 a.m.- 1p.m. – Sarah Manriquez / Photo Editor

Sunday, October 9

If you want to, sign up with the Outdoor Adventures office to go on this beautiful Fall hike. It’s $96 starting today, there will be an overnight stay at the Stiles Creek Cabin, followed by a hike back the next day. Call or email the Outdoor Adventures office for more information. – Ben Ellis / Web Editor

Monday, October 10

Did you know that Fleetwood Mac got a star in Hollywood today in 1979? My upbringing gave me a particular fondness for 1970s rock bands. With this in mind, I wonder, how many people take the time on Monday, the start of their work/school week, to just relax for a bit and listen to some music? I suggest taking a break, tuning in to KSUA 91.5 and not letting the stress get to you just yet. – Kyrie Long / Copy Editor