Sun Star Picks, Sept. 27 – Oct. 3

Tuesday, September 27

People can learn about functional pottery from visiting artist Brenda Lichman on Tuesday from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. in Fine Arts Room 415. Lichman has published two books and was named “Emerging Artist” by Ceramics Monthly Magazine in May 2009. – Josh Hartman / Staff Writer

Wednesday, September 28

The Pub has hump day specials to help get you through the rest of the week. Nothing says ‘only two more days until the weekend’ like $3 pints or $10 pitchers! You can grab a friend and enjoy some great beer. Doors open at 4:30 p.m. – Erin Granger / Staff Writer

Thursday, September 29



The way my semester is going, I’ll be spending this night getting caught up on one or more classes and/or drinking heavily. However, if you’re in the market you can learn to curl at the Fairbanks Curling Club for the handsome fee of twenty American dollars. If that sounds like something that you’re interested in, they recommend buying tickets in advance. – Spencer Tordoff / Editor-in-Chief

Friday, September 30

Today’s the day to get your blood pumping and start your morning off right with Spinning at the Patty Center from 6 – 7a.m. No RSVP required. Try getting yourself morning motivated with some bumping beats as you cycle in your morning cardio. – Sarah Manriquez / Photo Editor

Saturday, October 1

Happy Harvest everybody. It’s 24 Hour Comics Day at the Comic Shop off of 3rd Street. This is an annual event that starts at noon and invites all you creative folks to spend 24 hours creaating a 24 page comic book. The Comic Shop atmosphere feels kind of a home away from home for me (except for the part where I feel like I have to buy something to stay there) so I think this would be a fun event to participate in, or even stop by to check out some local creators. – Kyrie Long / Copy Editor

Sunday, October 2

Whoa, two days in a row! If you’re scared, you don’t have to look, you can just stand in the corner and shut your eyes. “Blair Witch,” the sequel to the 1999 movie “The Blair Witch Project” came out on Sept. 16. However, if you’re like me and you’ve been busy dividing your time between school, work, other work and sleep, you may not have had the chance to watch it, yet. Now that we’re a few weeks into the semester, I think it’s about time to head back to the Black Hills Forest, or rather, to purchase tickets and head to the theater off of Airport Way. – Kyrie Long / Copy Editor

Monday, October 3

There will be a guided ‘Yoga Flow’ class at the SRC from 5:30 – 7 p.m. If you have a gym membership (note: if you are taking more than 9 credits the $75 membership fee is automatically applied to your semester fees for the year) the class is free, so you might as well go in and try to get something out of your automatically added SRC membership fees. Yoga is a great way to build strength and flexibility, as well as de-stress after a Monday of classes. – Molly Putman / Layout Editor