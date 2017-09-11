Sun Star Picks: September 12 – 18

Tuesday, September/ 12

It’s the Week of Wellness at UAF. Every day this week there’s a new physical outdoors activity you can do before things get too cold outside. If you’ve ever wanted to try climbing, biking, or any of the other activities now would be the perfect time to do so. There are also giveaways and prizes for those who participate, so get out there and have some fun outside!

–Ben Ellis / Web Editor

Wednesday, September/ 13

Who doesn’t love potatoes? Potatoes are one of the most valuable crops that Alaskan farms grow. For all you potato enthusiasts and connoisseurs, come to the Potato Tasting and Testing Workshop located at the Calypso Farm and Ecology Center, Sept. 13 from 3:30 – 5:30 p.m. Choose from a variety of potatoes and met with other testers to share your love for spuds. It costs $20 for members and $30 for non-members. For more information, go to calypsofarm.org or contact them at 907-451-0691.

-Alex Frania / Photo Editor

Thursday, September/ 14

Former Fairbanks Daily News-Miner reporter David Ramsuer is launching his new book, Melting the Ice Curtain: The Extraordinary Story of Citizen Diplomacy on the Russian-Alaska Frontier, at the UAF Murie Building. The doors open at 7pm with a special introduction by columnist Dermot Cole.

–Matt Mertes / Staff Writer

Friday, September/ 15

Are you a member or ally of the LGBT community? The Gender and Sexuality Alliance meets in room 408 of the Gruening Building at 3:30 p.m. today. Everybody is welcome to come and attend the meeting, which discusses important community events and hosts open dialogue and discussion. This is also the day weekly hangouts are usually discussed, so if you want to be more active in the community, stop on by!

-Kryrie Long / Editor in Chief

Saturday, September/ 16

Fairbanks Concert Association is hosting Melissa Etheridge, American singer and songwriter, for a concert at Herring Auditorium at 7:30 p.m. For those that don’t know Herring Auditorium is located next Lathrop High School on Airport Way.

– Miles Gibson / Managing Editor

Sunday, September/ 17

Feeling nostalgic this weekend? Regal Cinemas off Airport Road is playing E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial this Sunday at 2 p.m. and again at 7 p.m. Grab some Resse’s Pieces and experience the film like it’s 1982 all over again.

–Cheyenne Corty / Layout Editor

Monday, September/ 18

The American Association of University Woman (AAUW) will be hosting a fashion show celebrating fashions from 1930’s to currently, at the Noel Wien Library, located at 1215 Cowles Street. Its free and will be taking place at 7:30 – 8:30 p.m.

–Miles Gibson / Managing Editor