Tips and tricks for cold temperatures

Classes are starting up, the temperatures are slowly dropping as fall settles into Fairbanks, leaves are changing, the sky has turned grey, and the birds are flying south. These are all signs that winter is closing in to interior Alaska. This means that the time to prepare for winter is closing in rather fast.

Fairbanks has notoriously cold temperatures–around negative 45 degrees Fahrenheit on some days–and simply wearing a hoodie and some thicker socks isn’t feasible for those temperatures.

The most important parts of any winter outfit keep the following warm and toasty; hands, feet, and the head. Warms hats, cozy and functional gloves, and boots that aren’t a slipping and falling hazard on ice are immensely important for the cold winter months in Fairbanks, as the most important thing to be wary of other than the chill is in fact the ice which begins to form between warmer and colder days. A pair of ice cleets for your boots is advisable for such conditions.

Students should be aware that walking for long periods of time at extremely cold temperatures is not advisable. Make sure to get a ride home whenever possible, as well as wear the proper gear if you plan on walking any amount of distance.

Finding items needn’t be a difficult task, the Office of Sustainability has the Free Store in the Lola Tilly building just in front of the lower campus dorms and near the Student Recreational Center. The Free Store is a wonderful place to go if you’re on a budget. It’s completely stocked by students for students on a trade system, students just write down how many items that they’ve donated or taken.

As noted above, UAF experiences negative 45 degree Fahrenheit temperatures , but that doesn’t mean that classes will always be cancelled for cold conditions. In the past, classes have typically been cancelled for ice, freezing rain, and extreme conditions that inhibit students from walking or driving to class.

Students should be mindful of furry friends that may be roaming the UAF property this winter as well; moose in particular. Moose are very timid creatures, but they may be roughly the same size as some cars. A reason one shouldn’t attempt to approach or pet a moose is because they can become easily angered or startled.

Good tips for avoiding a dangerous encounter with a moose are as follows; make noise as you walk, moose tend to avoid humans when they can hear them. Do not approach a moose, this may provoke it. Lastly, make sure to avoid walking too close to them and report any sightings in high traffic areas to UAF dispatch. Remember these tips, enjoy the fall and coming winter, and welcome to UAF.