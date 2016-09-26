UAFPD investigating potential sexual assault on campus

Bartlett Hall’s Resident Director reported a possible sexual assault in the dorms to the UAF Police Department on Saturday, Sept. 3 at 1:41 a.m. UAF Police responded to the call, interviewing the victim as well as the suspect. The victim was then taken to Fairbanks Memorial Hospital.

The medical results from the hospital have since been sent to the District Attorney’s office for further investigations, according to Police Chief Steve Goetz. No charges have been made yet. If the District Attorney finds evidence, the case will move to trial.