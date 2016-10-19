Veterinary Medicine Open House

The Department of Veterinary Medicine will be hosting their second annual open house on Oct. 22 from 2-5 p.m. in the Murie Building. Participants can tour the Veterinary Program’s new home, test their surgery skills, learn how to give dogs CPR, watch stuffed animals get sutured and can get a free animal balloon.

“The open house is a day for the department to invite community members into the space and allow them to see some of the different aspects of what it means to be a veterinarian and go to veterinary school,” Amanda Grimes, class representative for the first year veterinary students, said.

Faculty, staff and students from the program will lead the activities. UAF’s veterinary medicine is a joint program with Colorado State University.

“I think it’s really interesting to see the space that not a lot of students get to be in often and get to talk to the veterinary students,” Grimes said. “It’s a good way to see what [pre-veterinary students are] trying to get a hold of when they apply to vet school. Make it less of an ambiguous idea and put some concrete walls around it.”

The veterinary program’s first class only had ten students, which began in the fall of 2015. It is also the first professional veterinary medicine program in Alaska.

Students who are interested in veterinary medicine can also join like-minded students in a student club.

UAF’s Pre-Vet Club’s goal is to connect its members with students already in the Veterinary Program and to give them opportunities in the field of veterinary medicine, according to the Club’s website. The Club meets Mondays from 5-6 p.m. If people want to join the Club they can do that through Org-Sync.

The Pre-Vet Club often has guest speakers in various fields of veterinary medicine. They also host fundraisers, volunteer and host workshops.