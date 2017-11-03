Volleyball efforts flop, Basketball begins Blue vs. Gold

Correction: Photo captions have been edited to contain the proper names of individuals pictured.

Volleyball

The Nanook volleyball team was defeated by the Northwest Nazarene Nighthawks Thursday night, losing 1-3. UAF won the first of four sets 25-20, but the Nighthawks stormed back, outscoring UAF by 13 points.

Led by assisting maestro Rachel Nichols and team kill leader Lahra Weber, the Nooks attempted a comeback in the third set, but fell short 22-25. In the final set, the NNU jumped ahead 19-9, but the Nooks retaliated, bringing the score to within three points, 22-19, but they could not complete the comeback.

Nichols and Weber finished the game with 39 assists and 20 kills, respectively. Maddie Davis and Markie Miller each contributed nine kills to the game.

Basketball

The UAF men’s and women’s basketball teams held intra-team exhibition games this past Friday night at the Patty Center. The women’s team held an official full-game scrimmage, while their counterparts held two half-game scrimmages.

In the blue vs. gold matches, players often switched teams as the coaches desired. In the women’s game, the gold team defeated the blue, 45-30. The game featured a strong performance from junior guard Angela Murnion, who finished with 15 points and 8 rebounds for the gold team. On the blue team, sophomore guard Kylie Wallace added in 8 points and a team high of 8 rebounds.

For the men’s scrimmages, the blue and gold teams split the wins. Official scores and player statistics were not kept for the two men’s games.