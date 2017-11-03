The Sun Star

Volleyball efforts flop, Basketball begins Blue vs. Gold

Correction: Photo captions have been edited to contain the proper names of individuals pictured.

Volleyball

Nanook blocker Kim Wong hits the ball against two NNU defenders partway through the second set. Wong finished the night with six kills in the loss.  Baxter Bond / Sun Star

The Nanook volleyball team was defeated by the Northwest Nazarene Nighthawks Thursday night, losing 1-3. UAF won the first of four sets 25-20, but the Nighthawks stormed back, outscoring UAF by 13 points.

Led by assisting maestro Rachel Nichols and team kill leader Lahra Weber, the Nooks attempted a comeback in the third set, but fell short 22-25. In the final set, the NNU jumped ahead 19-9, but the Nooks retaliated, bringing the score to within three points, 22-19, but they could not complete the comeback.

Freshman hitter Lahra Weber (left) spikes the ball against NNU Farrell Madi. Weber finished with a team high twenty kills in the lost to the Nighthawks. Baxter Bond / Sun Star

Nichols and Weber finished the game with 39 assists and 20 kills, respectively. Maddie Davis and Markie Miller each contributed nine kills to the game.

Basketball

The UAF men’s and women’s basketball teams held intra-team exhibition games this past Friday night at the Patty Center. The women’s team held an official full-game scrimmage, while their counterparts held two half-game scrimmages.

Forward Romay Harris looks to pass the ball against Cassi Williams midway through the second quarter. Williams’ defense showed throughout the scrimmage, finishing with 5 rebounds and two steals in the win for the Gold.  Baxter Bond / Sun Star

In the blue vs. gold matches, players often switched teams as the coaches desired. In the women’s game, the gold team defeated the blue, 45-30. The game featured a strong performance from junior guard Angela Murnion, who finished with 15 points and 8 rebounds for the gold team. On the blue team, sophomore guard Kylie Wallace added in 8 points and a team high of 8 rebounds.

Junior guard Davis Kimble blows by the defense and looks to pass in the middle of the first scrimmage.  Baxter Bond / Sun Star

For the men’s scrimmages, the blue and gold teams split the wins. Official scores and player statistics were not kept for the two men’s games.

