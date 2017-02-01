Wizard feast welcomes students

Students were invited to celebrate the start of a new semester by attending the Return to UAF Feast Saturday. The walls of Dine 49 were papered in faux-brick posters, witchy music played in the background and school and house crests hung festively behind a table strewn with wand-making supplies. Attendees were sorted into an Alaskan wizarding house at the DRAW-hosted event.

“The whole point was to get people interacting with people outside their groups… We wanted to give students the tools and resources to meet people outside of just their roommates,” Nicole Crenshaw, special events coordinator, said.

Student could be sorted into one of four houses, each based on an animals found in Alaska: Tikaanis, the “tried and true” wolves; Tulugaqs, the “cunning, witty” ravens; the “just and brave” Nanooks; and the “social, clever and fearless” whales, Arluqs. The invitation to the feast posted on the event’s Facebook page was written in the style of a Hogwarts acceptance letter, giving students secret codes and referring to DRAW as the “Ministry” rather than the Department.

Crenshaw, alongside Assistant Director of Wellness Kaydee Miller and DRAW Student Employee Meghan Heineken, spent most of the start of the event sorting attendees into their Alaskan houses. Crenshaw said the event was initially proposed as a Thanksgiving feast for student who’d be staying on campus or who wanted an excuse for a big meal with their friends before Fall exams began. After a “game of telephone,” the event morphed into a Harry Potter-style welcome back party. At the suggestion of a friend, Crenshaw helped give the event some particularly Alaskan flair.