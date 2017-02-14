Zion T. / Lil Tracy / Crush / Black Kray

Zion T. – OO

I found out about Zion T. around this time of last year. I never really followed up on him until 88rising featured “Complex (featuring G-Dragon)” on their channel. That’s about when I realized I got to stop sleeping on this dude.

“Cinema” is an indie jazz song about a girl who reminds him of a film. He calls her a “살색 스크린” or silk-colored screen. He rides in the passenger seat of her grey car, and he’s wondering if he is just a cameo in her scene.

In “The Song,” Zion explains his writing process in the lyrics. He was thinking about someone all day and hummed this song in his bathtub. The chorus says that he hopes this song does not get popular, because it’s for a special someone.

“Comedian” is a short and sleek song. Its got a dark jazz piano chords bouncing off a bass guitar. The lyrics are about how he passes the days by while people laugh at him because they don’t get him.

“Sorry” features Beenzino who bring a more masculine vibe to a cheery song. In the chorus Zion calls himself a dunce in front of a chalkboard. He asks his hyungs (older brothers) who are married and they tell him to apologize right away.

“Bad guys” is about wanting to be rich in order to buy love but never being satisfied. “Complex” is about having a psychological complex and therefore being more complex than the magazine (Complex).

lil tracy – TRACYS MANGA

Lil Tracy used to go by Yung Bruh. He is the son of one half of Shabazz Palaces. Like his father, he resides in Seattle, Washington as a member of the emotional trap collective THRAXXHOUSE.

“Don’t Fit (Prod. Captain Crunch Beats)” kicks the album off with a ton of magic. Nothing fits in anyone’s jeans in the song. The next song, “Come Again” has the same producer, but is less cray.

“Like A Glock” is a collaboration with Famous Dex produced by Bighead. Tracy raps a lot like early Dex before Dexter arrives on the track. As in, he says the song name over and over to the beat. Dex has heavy autotune and does his classic flow with some singing.

Big Head collaborates on the beat of “Orange Chicken” with 12million. The song is about Chinese food and snacks.

UnoTheActivist appears for “Rackaid.” The hook sounds a lot like Migos. Luckily the beat saves the song.

“Wait Hollup ..” is an amazing track that came out last summer but appears on this album. It uses skrt and skirt interchangeably much to the same effect of Kodak Black’s “Purp” that came out a month before this track.

DP Beats produces for “Minajatwa”. The production is interesting. There is a shimmer synth in the background swinging in stereo, but its hardly audible. I learned from Young Thug’s engineer, Alex Tumay, that’s what happens when you apply the shimmer effect. It ramps up the mid-side frequencies of a channel, but the channel becomes lost in the mix on most sound systems.

Tracy’s THRAXXHOUSE companion Horse Head appears for the last track on the album. They name drop GBC (Goth Boi Clique) repeatedly as this is what they also rep as a sub group within THRAXXHOUSE. THRAXXHOUSE was founded by Mackned and Key Nyata, but GothBoiClique was something Cold Hart (Jayyeah) came up with in his “WORTHLESS” album.

Crush – wonderlust

Crush is another Kpop artists I have been meaning to listen to but never got around to it till now.

I saw the video for “Fall” when it dropped and if you haven’t seen the video, I’ll link it below.

He’s different than other Kpop rappers like Zion T., G-Dragon, Yong Jun-hyung in that he has the softest voice of all of them.

“wanderlust”, not to be confused with the Wild Beats song of the same name, is just about wanting to leave a frustrating city.

“2411” is a kind of sad song. Crush is riding a bus with an empty stomach and frantic about his entrance exams. He daydreams about being on stage with Whitney Houston. He is hungry and trying to live up to his family and friends’ expectations. Bus 2411 is the same bus he rides everyday, but no longer exists. Because it disappeared with his neighborhood.

“Nostalgia” is about forgetting. He says “괜한 투정도 괜찮아요,” which translates into, “It’s okay to have a bad feeling.” “Fall” is about falling in love but not wanting to. He feels as though one day lasts forever because he really misses somebody.

Black Kray – SADBOY EP

Y’all probably sick of all these sad lil boys by now. In the midst of all the shits, there is one who has kept it the realest. Black Kray aka Gvcci Kray aka Lil Rari aka Lil Shye aka Baby Moet aka Foreighn Jetski aka Ferrari Kray aka IcedOutUzi has been keeping it one hunnid since Myspace days. He has rare Lil B tracks from 2010 featuring the upcoming “Black Ken” mixtape artwork.

There is even a 5 hour and 55 minute skate video on his YouTube channel from ’08 when he was one week into school. I mean check this out for real.

Black Kray got put on by Kane Grocerys, and Xavier Wulf back when he went by Ethelwulf. He then started giving back opportunities to Nedarb Nagrom and the Swedish Sadboys from Stockholm.

People like Lil Peep, Warhol.ss, etc. need to give SickBoyRari his props for paving the road for them. Listen to the EP (it slaps), watch the documentary "Told By the Legend Himself" and stay tuned for review of "Black Ken" whenever that drops.

RIYL: 21 Savage, Chief Keef, Lil Peep, Warhol.ss, Yung Lean