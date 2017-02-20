Sled Dogs Dash Across Yukon Quest Finish Line

Fairbanksians gathered downtown at the Yukon Quest finish line and cheered musher, Matt Hall, as he crossed the finish line at 12:04 p.m. on Feb. 14 to become the 2017 Yukon Quest Champion.

Hall has run dogs all of his life and, at the age of 25, is one of the youngest-ever Quest winners. Hall’s final time for his winning 2017 run was clocked at 10 days, 1 hour and 7 minutes. He is designated as a veteran musher as he has run the Quest three previous times before in 2014 where he placed 3rd, 2015 where he scratched and 2016 where he placed 4th.

He was greeted at the finish line by his parents, Scarlett and Wayne Hall and his lead dog, Keeper, who he had to drop in Dawson City. Members from his kennel, Smokin’ Ace Sled Dog Kennel, were present and he received a surprise visit from championship dog musher, Lance Mackey.

Hall is a second-generation Quest Champion, his father Wayne Hall has run the Quest before and was presented the Challenge of the North Award in 2002, which is given by the race officials and is awarded to the musher who exemplifies the “Spirit of the Yukon Quest.” Sarah Manriquez/Photo Editor