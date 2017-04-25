April 25, ‘Nook on the Street

With finals week coming up, this week we asked students, given the chance, what would you have done differently this semester?
“A whole lot less procrastinating, maybe a little bit more of the gym.” -Joshua Klina, mechanical engineering, sophomore Photo credit: Kael Knight
“This semester I probably would’ve tried to get out more and do more fun things. I stayed in a lot because of the weather, but there was a lot of fun stuff I could’ve done when it was cold.” -Kelly McCartney, geological engineering, sophomore Photo credit: Kael Knight
“Pay better attention to what I really want versus what would be easy. So, like, when my friends are partying if I really want to go for a bike ride, then just go for a bike ride.” -Megan Lasselle, Spanish, senior Photo credit: Kael Knight
“Definitely more math.” -Mitchell Hay, mechanical engineering, freshman Photo credit: Kael Knight
“Nothing. I’ve had a pretty good semester.” -Vince Nelson, justice, sophomore Photo credit: Kael Knight
“I’d like to say I would’ve started my semester long paper at the beginning of the semester, but realistically that never would’ve happened.” -Zach Goeden, fisheries and math, senior Photo credit: Kael Knight