Cleo’s Corner Bi-Weekly Intuitive Messages

This week’s message is about creating a life of intent. Now is the time to stay focused on your long-term goals and create the life you have envisioned for yourself! You have put in the work and developed a plethora of skills and knowledge; what will you do with your creative spark? The cosmos urge you to take a few moments to sit back and reflect on all you have accomplished and where you would like to go from here.

Braving the journey ahead may seem scary at times, you may be feeling uncertain of where you are going or where you would like to go. The cosmos are nudging you to look at all you have learned, everything you have experienced and how far you have come! Now is the time to use your skills and knowledge to bring your visions to life. Whatever your desires are, allow yourself the opportunity to give them voice. Write down your thoughts and ideas, keep a journal handy for documenting things that inspire you. Reflect on what makes you happy and how you can incorporate these elements into your future.

The cosmos want you to know that when you focus on all of the positive aspects of your life, you invite positive energy to continue to unfold for you. The time for creation is now. You have infinite potential to create the life of your desires. So sit back, reflect, and write out your intentions.

Not sure just yet of exactly what your intentions are? No worries! Start with what makes you happy, focus on the best parts of your day, document moments of inspiration and see where your heart’s content will lead you!