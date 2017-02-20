Feb. 21 ‘Nook on the Street

Alaska is facing an ongoing budget crisis; so far legislators have refused to implement new sources of revenue, instead spending state savings accounts with no plans to replenish them. This week we asked students, do you think the right things are being done to combat this issue?
“I feel like that’s kind of a leading question, but I definitely think we should look for other sources of revenue. As far as what I don’t really have enough education in the matter to say what but yeah we should definitely look into that.” -Jessica Landry, natural resource management, sophomore Photo credit: Maximilian Erickson
“I feel like I would need to be more informed about things but honestly I don’t think much has been getting done as far as spending goes, I mean we’ve been seeing massive budget cut. I think new options need to be explored for generating revenue for the state and I think people are kind of afraid to explore those options because we’ve relied so long on the oil and gas industry but Id like to see more of a push towards like a tax or something that will generate a more stable revenue for Alaska.” -Trevor Adams, music, Junior Photo credit: Maximilian Erickson
“I don’t think it’s a good idea to cut education to solve this problem. I think that we should cut other things besides education because I think that’s really important for our prosperity and for the young people in the state.” -Joseph Ransdell-Green, undeclared, sophomore Photo credit: Maximilian Erickson
“Education shouldn’t be cut, but I think, generally, yes.” -Lily Ransdell-Green, undeclared, sophomore Photo credit: Maximilian Erickson
“If there was a way they could get outside people who are producing technologies, if they could figure out a way to bring them in and have them test the technologies up here, that would be a way to probably source revenue. Or at least get some technology companies interested in setting up facilities up here for research and development.” -Frank Yanish, computer engineer, sophomore Photo credit: Maximilian Erickson
“They should definitely inform more because I don’t know much about it. So I guess I wish they were more public about it and actually let everybody know about it instead of keeping it on the down low. Reaching out to college students, I feel like us college students have such a big say because budgets are definitely impacting us as students especially with the tuition increase." -Cellest Bulfa, chemistry, sophomore Photo credit: Maximilian Erickson