Future by “Future” Review and Interview with STVY RVRE of Black Marble Collective

Future for those unfamiliar is the one that has popularized autotune in trap music. The warble of the algorithm trying to correct a slur of rhymes created a signature Future sound. He’s also the other guy in “Jumpman” that isn’t Drake, MetroBoomin or Taylor Swift.

I first heard Future when “Sh!t” leaked. I still love that song. It bangs. Reminded me of the first time I heard DMX. Then he dropped “Monster” in 2014 which had the hits “F*ck Up Some Commas” and “Codeine Crazy.”

Fast forward to 2017, the flute from “Mask Off” is viral af. And the lyrics “Percocet, molly, Percocet” are attracting criticism for being flaccid or outright promoting pharmeceutical companies.

Future said on Instagram that this self-titled album was about making his weaknesses, his strengths and to bear with him during this time. Perhaps he was referencing how gritty this album would be before dropping the lighter, more radio-friendly “Hndrxx” a week later.

The first place Future goes in this album is to talking about having an affair with someone’s partner and rubbing it in their face (“Rent Money”). “Zoom” pokes fun at Desiigner for his machine gun ad libs. Then he shows off his own ad libs on “Scrape” (skrr skrr) and “Im So Groovy” (mhm).

The skits add an extra dimension to a somewhat two-dimensional album. The gram skit in “Rent Money” and the radio caller in “Flip.” However, this extra dimension comes across as both ridiculing the impoverished (man who could not afford more than a gram), Asian anatomy (condoms that are guaranteed to break) and women who are desperate.

“Draco” is wavy, but it’s also riding Soulja Boy’s wave. “Super Trapper” produced by Southside, feels like it could of been on “Savage Mode.” It has the exact same keyboard melody as the title track of that album as well.

“POA” is when this album really turns up. The tubular bells hanging in the back lit me up. “I need a power of attorney / I’m ‘bout to fuck up some M’s.”

Listen to this interview clip with Lucki to gain a better insight “Mask Off”.

If you’re reading the paper version of this review, basically what Lucki says is this song is that drug talk. You can tell Future is free styling and actually on the Percocet and molly. Especially in the line “Pink molly / I can barely moove-.”

“High Demand” is about how high the demand is for his music. This is one of those flex on the haters ballads. The chorus is so good. He zoots through the lines “I just popped open a seal, I’m on X”, “I float off Earth, always float of Earth.”

“Outta Time” has a funkier vibe. “Might As Well” is a stripped down display of Future’s talent. The siren tag plays at the start of “Poppin’ Tags” to cue the listeners that this is in fact a banger. “Massage In My Room” is just gross. A gross beat plug-in is employed in “Flip.” “When I Was Broke” pays homage to a woman who stayed with him despite his lack of finances.

“Feds Did a Sweep” is one of better tracks on the albums as a whole along with “POA”, “High Demand” and “Mask Off.” Above all, this track actually has a positive message for his listeners, that is, to link up and put an end to the Prison Industrial Complex.

“The homie tried to plead insanity … started cookin’ work and skippin’ chemistry.”

KSUA: What is Black Marble Collective?

STVY RVRE: Black Marble Collective is a forward thinking record label based out of Los Angeles CA. We reach out to up and coming producers from around the world ( L.A. – SF – NYC – UK – Paris – Japan – ETC) no matter how popular, to create an eclectic compilation series that highlights the future of good dance music. We support all underground forms of Bass Music; Future Bounce, Jersey Club, Juke, Nu-Soul, The Kawaii Sound, Footwork, Sample Based Music, R&B, Hip Hop and Chillwave. With us, no genre is safe.

Our mantra: TRANSCEND GENRES

We have been around since April of 2015 when we debuted “The Beginning LP” and did a record release party with Sinjin Hawke and Venus X!

AF: What is the future of the collective?

STVY RVRE: Well, we have so much to announce for 2K17!

This year it looks like we’ll be doing only one compilation. I know I know! BUT DON’T BE SAD! This year we have switched gears and are highly focused on dropping EP’s and Singles from our producers. High quality original content of forward thinking music!

We can hint about what is to come this year. This all has yet to be announced publicly so you are the first to know. 😉

January: Kíruma – How Did We Get Here (Single & Remixes)

https://soundcloud.com/blackxmarble/sets/kiruma-how-did-we-get-here

March: Paradiso – Some Time Ago EP & Remixes (OUT NOW)

https://soundcloud.com/blackxmarble/sets/paradiso-some-time-ago-ep



Spotify: open.spotify.com/album/4nAlYiJT4wwNO5maxS6lxG



April: Kíruma Self-Titled EP & Remixes (OUT NOW)

https://soundcloud.com/blackxmarble/sets/kiruma-kiruma-ep



Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/album/290sIfqf2xAJ8CbImWV3MI

May: Venessa Michaels x Black Marble Collective 2K17 Spring Mix

June: Frenquancy – Starfunk EP + Singles & Remixes

Remixes by: Pixelord | Javascript | Deep Shoq | Paradiso

Late June: Black Marble Collective Westcoast Tour?! (PENDING)

July: Anna Morgan – Grace (Single & Remixes)

Remixes by: A.Fruit | Sus Bitch & More

AF: What did you come away with from the experience in Austin during the week of SXSW?

STVY RVRE: Well I must say this year at SXSW it was the largest gathering of Black Marble Collective producers yet. It was so great to get our producers from all over the country to come together. The friendships that started URL to finally come together IRL has been a dream for sometime. The friendship was instant and the comradery was nothing I have felt before. It was truly a great experience not only for the crew but all our artists friends from other labels and supporters. Bonds that will go on for years to come.

AF: Is there a favorite food of the collective?

STVY RVRE: Ramen, Phò, Sushi, Beer and Pizza I would say.

AF: Are there any Black Marble Collective music videos or choreography videos?

STVY RVRE: We would love to see our fans busting choreography videos to our music! (Taking submissions now <3) Totally down for that!

As far as our current music videos our producers Kíruma & Paradiso both have some awesome official music videos out that both have gotten support from the infamous XLR8R Music Magazine. Links Below.

Kíruma – Silver Skull

https://www.xlr8r.com/mp3/2016/10/kiruma-silver-skull/



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_Zj4dCZ5mEg



Paradiso – Come For Your Fire

https://www.xlr8r.com/mp3/2017/03/paradiso-come-for-your-fire/



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7shaEgOQ9Zg

STVY RVRE: Thanks for agreeing to do this interview. I’ll let you know if I think of anything else 😉

AF: Thank you!! Same!