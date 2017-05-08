May, 2, ‘Nook on the Street

The UAF Title IX Office has made several changes over the past year, including hiring a permanent head of the office, hiring a liaison to assist students through the reporting process and attempts to improve communications with the student body. This week we asked students, how do you feel about these changes?
“I think those are positive changes. I don’t know if it’s necessarily an administrative issue that can be just fixed like that, I don’t know if that’s the source of the problem. I think it’s good that they’re trying to address it. Sometimes I wonder if it’s more of just like a for show thing, but I hope it isn’t. I think it’s a good step, but I don’t necessarily know if it’s the source of the problem.” - Joesi Zastrow, business, junior Photo credit: Kael Knight
“I guess it’s necessary. I noticed there are some presentations about problems they’ve had in the past, so I guess they need to hire more staff.” - Paul Huske, computer engineer, senior Photo credit: Kael Knight
“That sounds positive to me.” - Daniel Orr, computer science, junior Photo credit: Kael Knight
“I think that in Alaska’s economic climate, at least in the near future, I think maybe hiring more office staff was probably not the best economic decision. At least for the next couple decades, I can’t see the state getting any new sources of revenue.” - Tray Chiu, biochemistry, senior Photo credit: Kael Knight
“I don’t see a reason not to. It’s important up here. The reason Title IX was brought up was because of the issues in the past, but at the same time can we really afford another staff member? I guess there are two sides to it, that’s my take on it. But I think it’s important, especially like today.” - Kent Ariola, psychology, junior Photo credit: Kael Knight