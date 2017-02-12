Nanooks’ offense explodes against Clan

The Alaska Nanooks Men’s Basketball team rebounded in the second half to win their Feb. 2 home game. The Simon Fraser Clan dominated the start, but the Nanooks buckled down on defense to win 77-64.

The Nanooks were led by senior Bangaly Kaba who scored 23 points and grabbed nine rebounds. After trailing 35-31, Alaska showed defensive resiliency, only allowing 29 points in the second half.

The Nanooks are trying to get back into the GNAC race with only a month left to the schedule.