Nanooks’ offense explodes against Clan

Bangaly Kaba (#13) performing a reverse layup, Kaba scored 10 points against Western Washington leading to a Nanook win 94-88. Max McKernan/ Sun Star Photo credit: Max Mckernan
The Alaska Nanooks Men’s Basketball team rebounded in the second half to win their Feb. 2 home game. The Simon Fraser Clan dominated the start, but the Nanooks buckled down on defense to win 77-64.
Nahjee Matlock (#3) shooting a two point shot against Western Washington on Saturday, Feb. 3. Matlock leads the team in points scoring a total 36 of the Nanooks 94 points securing a win 94-88. Max McKernan/ Sun Star Photo credit: Max Mckernan
The Nanooks were led by senior Bangaly Kaba who scored 23 points and grabbed nine rebounds. After trailing 35-31, Alaska showed defensive resiliency, only allowing 29 points in the second half.
The Nanooks are trying to get back into the GNAC race with only a month left to the schedule.
Brandon Davis (#31) shoots a two point shot against Western Washington on Saturday, Feb. 4. Davis scored 13 points allowing the Nanooks to secure the victory 94-88. Max McKernan/ Sun Star Photo credit: Max Mckernan