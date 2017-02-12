Nanooks split series with UAH

The Alaska Nanooks Ice Hockey team won 3-0 Friday, but lost 1-4 Saturday in their games against the University of Alabama in Huntsville Chargers.

At their Saturday game, the Nanooks couldn’t capitalize on their power plays against the Chargers. UAF scored one goal on five opportunities and failed to score at all after the first period.

The ‘Nooks were only down by one goal in the second period after sophomore Chad Staley scored the power play goal in the first. However, the rest of the game went downhill when UAH returned with a shorthand goal on them, making the mountain to climb almost too high to overcome.

This loss keeps the Nanooks in the fifth spot of the Western Collegiate Hockey Association, and their record in the conference is still lackluster with only eight wins this season.