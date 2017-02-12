Police Blotter: Feb. 23 – 30

Intoxicated Person



1/28/2017 2:55 a.m. – Resident director for Cutler apartments called about several unresponsive drunk people. An ambulance was sent and one person was taken to Fairbanks Memorial Hospital.



1/28/2017 5:05 a.m. – A naked drunk man was found in the entryway to the Wood Center ballroom. An officer found him, took him to the police station and called an ambulance to check for frostbite.

Reckless Driving

1/27/2017 12:28 p.m. – An officer stopped a snow machine on the roadway leading to the Effie Kokrine High School. The parents of the driver were called, the driver was given a warning and allowed to continue on their way to school.



Theft

1/26/2017 8:17 a.m. – Tools were stolen from a construction tent in the Taku lot sometime between 7:30 p.m. – 6:40 a.m. A list of the missing tools was put together and an investigation is ongoing.



1/28/2017 4:12 p.m. – A wallet was stolen from a locker in the SRC and was later found in the same locker room, missing various things. Investigation is ongoing.

Traffic Stop

1/27/2017 12:43 p.m. – A car was stopped outside of the Museum of the North for a moving violation. The person who was driving the car was not the owner of the car and was cited for speeding, not having insurance and having expired registration. The owner of the car was contacted and they said that the driver had not had permission to drive the car. The car was towed.



Vandalism

1/27/2017 2:57 a.m. – University Fire Department called in and reported smelling fire extinguisher chemicals in the Hess Village area. It was found that the extinguisher had been used and the investigation is ongoing to identify who used it.



Welfare Check

1/26/2017 10:03 p.m. – Resident director on duty at Lathrop Hall was concerned about a possibly suicidal person. An officer responded and an on-call counselor was contacted.