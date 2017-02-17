Police Blotter: Jan. 29 – Feb. 5

Harassing Communications

1/30/2017 10:05 a.m. – Staff at the Duckering Building were sent threatening messages from a former employee. Investigation is ongoing.



2/2/2017 1:50 p.m. – A student came to the police afraid of another student in their class. The dean of students and Title IX office were contacted.

2/3/2017 12:19 p.m. – A woman was constantly texting an employee at the Elvey Building and showing up at their workplace. An officer talked to her and told her to stop contacting the employee.

Theft

2/1/2017 1:55 p.m. – An employee in Signers Hall told police several things had been stolen from their desk. Investigation is ongoing.



2/2/2017 5:04 p.m. – Someone at the Nordic House called the police about a bicycle stolen from the Green Bikes Program sometime between December 15 – January 20. Investigation is ongoing.