Students adopt nanooks

Bambi Hart, a junior student pursuing Japanese studies, and friend Tim Hampey attended the event in order to stuff bears for their friends who could not be there. Ellamarie Quimby/Sun Star Photo credit: Ellamarie Quimby

In celebration of National Polar Bear Day, students and community members got the chance to stuff polar bear toys and take them home. Student Activities Coordinator Lisa Latronica organized the event, providing the empty bear toys and many boxes of polyfill stuffing. Over 100 participants turned out, waiting in line in the Wood Center for their turn to bring a bear to life. Latronica said she participated in a similar activity at her undergraduate institution, stuffing wolf toys during spirit week, and wanted to host a similar event for the UAF community. Students expressed that it was a nice stress-reliever and a pleasant way to head into midterm week.

Ellamarie Quimby - quimby_polarbear03.jpg

Students line up to stuff small polar bear toys on Monday, Feb. 27 in the Wood Center. Ellamarie Quimby/Sun Star Photo credit: Ellamarie Quimby

3. Ellamarie Quimby - quimby_polarbear05.jpg

Each bear was accompanied by a birth certificate, on which participants could give their bears a name and a recieve a signature from “The Bearmaster," a member of the SAO staff. Ellamarie Quimby/Sun Star Photo credit: Ellamarie Quimby

