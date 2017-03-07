Students adopt nanooks

Ellamarie Quimby/ Sun Star

In celebration of National Polar Bear Day, students and community members got the chance to stuff polar bear toys and take them home. Student Activities Coordinator Lisa Latronica organized the event, providing the empty bear toys and many boxes of polyfill stuffing. Over 100 participants turned out, waiting in line in the Wood Center for their turn to bring a bear to life. Latronica said she participated in a similar activity at her undergraduate institution, stuffing wolf toys during spirit week, and wanted to host a similar event for the UAF community. Students expressed that it was a nice stress-reliever and a pleasant way to head into midterm week.