Sun Star Picks, March 7-13

Tuesday, March 7

Interested in glaciers? Come to tonight’s Science for Alaska Public Lecture. Join Presenter Andy Aschwanden at 7 p.m. in Ravens Landing to learn how glaciers are formed, and what their destruction means for the future of Alaska and the world. Admission is free. – Paige Gieck / Staff Writer

Wednesday, March 8

Hoarfrost Distilling is celebrating March 8, The International Women’s Day, with events 4-8 p.m. from March 8-11. Join them for many activities in appreciation of the contributions of women in today’s world, in our own lives and throughout history. It’s FREE! Enjoy drawing-style trivia, “Layar” augmented reality game, Jo’s Oven cupcakes, Cha-Cha, Salsa and Bachata dance lessons with Lucia Artacho, a dance performance by Sabor Cubano and more. – Tauseef Mahmood / Staff Photographer

Thursday, March 9

Before you take off for spring break make some time to learn about an important issue at the IARC Research Salon “Why is climate science under public debate?” on March 9 from noon-1:15 p.m. in room 401 of the Akasofu building. Presenters are Chanda Meek, John Walsh and Nancy Fresco.

Thank you for switching with me Molly, I don’t want to tell people what I’m realistically going to be doing on Monday, which is sadly working indoors. – Joshua Hartman / Staff Writer

Friday, March 10

Congratulations!!! You made it to Spring Break… It’s almost over! So, in light of this semester being almost over, celebration is in order. The Pub will be closing down for the full week of spring break. So they are going to get one last party in! Grab your leggings, leg warmers and neon colored leotards because its going to be an Aerobics Dance Party, y’all!!! The Pub has hired four Aerobics leaders to periodically lead people in Aerobics dance routines throughout the night and be prepared to blast those calf muscles and kill off the Pub’s last bit of beer before the break. – Sarah Manriquez / Photo Editor

Saturday, March 11

There are a couple things happening around campus, but I’m sure everyone’s as eager as I am to be off of campus for a week, so why not go to Regal and watch a new movie like “Logan!” – Jeremiah Malzahn / Staff Photographer

Sunday, March 12

The sun is back and spring break has officially begun. If you’re not off in tropical locations like I am *evil cackle,* take this time to get outside and enjoy the warmer winter weather and the sunlight instead being stuck in a windowless classroom in Gruening like you usually are. Hit up the ski trails off of West Ridge, grab a group of friends and go sledding. You don’t have any classes this week. Enjoy it! – Erin Granger / Staff Writer

Monday, March 13

Get out of town. Leave this place. You hopefully have an entire week relatively free of responsibility, so you should take this time to go on a roadtrip, especially if you aren’t born and raised in Alaska. In the event that you are woefully trapped in this place, the SRC is doing a TRX workout class from 1-2p.m. Exercise the pain away! – Molly Putman / Layout Editor