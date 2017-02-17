UAF Live office holds fundraiser to support Alternative Spring Break

The UAF Leadership, Involvement & Volunteer Experience Office held a silent auction to help raise money for their Alternative Spring Break program on Feb. 9, which takes a group of students outside Fairbanks to do volunteer work.

“This is by far our biggest money maker for Alternative Spring Break,” Heidi Shepard, student involvement coordinator for the LIVE Program, said. “Since all the items are donated, there’s no overhead costs, so we get to keep all the profit.”

The items being auctioned off catered to many different prospective buyers. Clothes sat next to alcohol-themed gift baskets; a Hello-Kitty-inspired Valentine’s Day cake sat amidst similar confectioneries; jewelry bordered photo-prints and art pieces, while the electronics section and the Nintendo Gamecube drew interest.

The fundraiser was not always so diverse.

“When we first started doing it five or six years ago, it started out as a dessert auction. We would do it the Thursday before Valentine’s day, and everyone would make desserts and we’d silent auction them off,” Shepard said. “Since then, it’s evolved into a bigger event.”

The Alternative Spring Break Program selects students through an application process to travel outside of Fairbanks to make a positive impact on other communities. This year, the ASB is raising funds to travel to San Francisco to help rebuild the environment following several earthquakes and forest fires.

The ASB Silent Auction was held in tandem with a fundraiser at The Pub on Friday, where macaroni and cheese and shredded beef were sold. At the time of this publication, the final total for both events is not known, but profits for the Silent Auction exceed $1,200.